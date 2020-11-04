Man arrested in 2012 sex assault after rape kit untouched for 6 years

A Las Vegas man was arrested last month in the sexual assault a woman reported more than eight years ago.

Farley Vest, 49, was arrested Oct. 24 on a warrant issued in May, according to court records. He is charged with one count of sexual assault.

A woman conducted a sexual assault exam on Sept. 6, 2012, after she told police that an acquaintance assaulted her that day, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department. But the kit went untouched for six years until it was examined in September 2018 and tied months later to Vest’s previous criminal history in Nevada.

Vest was convicted of battery in Las Vegas Justice Court in 2011, and he had two violations of protective orders in 2012 and 2014.

Police said he also has charges of assault and harassment outside of Las Vegas, including a recent domestic violence arrest in Cleveland, Tennessee.

Officers in Bradley County, Tennessee, searched Vest’s home in July 2019, but the circumstances were unclear in the report. Vest called Las Vegas police at the time for an interview and said that he did not remember assaulting anyone, “but if he did, it was in exchange for drugs,” according to the report.

Vest is being held on $7,500 bail and is expected to appear in court again Dec. 2.

