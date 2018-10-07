Sex Crimes

Man arrested in connection with 2007 attack on Las Vegas woman

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 7, 2018 - 9:58 am
 

More than 11 years went by before her alleged attacker was identified and arrested.

On the morning of Feb. 21, 2007, a woman was robbed at gunpoint while she was out on a walk. Because she had just moved to Las Vegas, police said, the woman begged her attacker to let her keep her Social Security and identification cards.

With the gun still pointed at her, the man forced the woman onto her knees and made her perform a sexual act on him in exchange for her identification cards, according to police. Then, he took off with her money — and her dignity, she recalled to detectives in an interview 11 years later.

“He’s got a gun to my head, what am I supposed to do?” she told detectives in March.

The woman’s alleged attacker remained unidentified until late last year, when her rape kit was finally tested, police records show. Her kit was among the thousands in Southern Nevada’s massive backlog of sexual assault kits, including some that went untested for up to three decades.

On Nov. 1, 2017, the Metropolitan Police Department received a hit on CODIS, or Combined DNA Index System, which is the nationwide database that stores DNA evidence. It was a match for Michael Curtis McGowan, now 31.

In May, detectives found McGowan in North Las Vegas and swabbed his mouth for more DNA. He told police that “he neither recognized the victim nor sexually assaulted her or anyone else,” his arrest report says.

But his DNA was again a match to the samples collected in the woman’s sexual assault kit. A warrant for his arrest was issued Sept. 10, and McGowan was taken into custody Oct. 1.

McGowan is being held on $25,000 bail at the Clark County Detention Center, where he faces a charge of sexual assault with a deadly weapon, jail records show.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Crime
Review held in death of man after encounter with Las Vegas police
The mother of Tashii Brown, who died after an encounter with Las Vegas police on the Strip, not satisfied after public review of evidence. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vehicle of Interest in January Homicide
Las Vegas police released footage Friday of a “vehicle of interest” from a deadly shooting in January. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Hostage escapes clutches of robber before shooting
Metropolitan Police Department footage shows a man wearing a motorcycle helmet, identified by police as 27-year-old Mario B. Trejo, with one arm wrapped around a woman’s neck and held a handgun to her head.
Sunset Park Vigil
A small group of people gathered in Sunset Park to remember the three children recently killed in the area.
Henderson police bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting
Henderson police released body-worn camera footage of an officer-involved shooting in a grocery store parking lot at 2667 Windmill Parkway on Aug. 12, 2018. (Henderson Police Department)
Metro Asst. Sheriff Brett Zimmerman on Aug. 8 officer-involved shooting
Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman met with media Monday to discuss the details of the 14th officer-involved shooting of the year. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nye County detectives pursue suspects
A swarm of Nye County deputies, at the request of Las Vegas police, surrounded a hotel room in Pahrump last week to take two fugitives into custody. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Las Vegas judge’s ruling will halt tonight’s execution
On Wednesday Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez issued a ruling that will halt the execution of convicted murderer Scott Dozier. Alvogen Inc., which makes the sedative midazolam, filed a lawsuit Tuesday accusing the Nevada Department of Corrections of surreptitiously obtaining the drug for use in an execution.
More in Sex Crimes
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Sex Crimes Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like