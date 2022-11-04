Man arrested in connection with sexual assault charges

A man is accused of slapping and raping a woman in April 2018 in his east Las Vegas home while he recorded the assault, according to the arrest warrant.

Richard Flanagan II

A man facing sexual assault charges in Las Vegas was arrested Wednesday in Henderson, according to police.

Officers knocked on the door of a home next to Boulder Highway and Warm Springs Road where they found 58-year-old Richard Flanagan II asleep in his room, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department released Friday.

The woman told police that Flanagan believed she stole money hidden in the walls of his home, and demanded she pay him back through a sexual favor. She said Flanagan slapped her twice after she refused his orders to undress, according to the arrest report.

The woman said she was raped and videotaped, according to the report. She left the home the next morning and went to University Medical Center for a sexual assault examination.

Before police could arrive, however, the victim left the hospital without finishing her incident report.

In September 2021, the woman contacted Metro and said she wanted to reopen the case, according to the warrant signed that month.

Metro said it requested multiple interviews with Flanagan, but he told police Wednesday that he was on probation for an impaired driving case and wanted to avoid police contact.

Flanagan was booked into the Clark County Detention Center Wednesday with bail set at $50,000 and a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 30.

