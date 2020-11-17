Man arrested in sexual assault of woman sleeping near bus stop

Robert Scott, 30, is charged with two counts of sexual assault, battery by strangulation to commit sexual assault and open and gross lewdness.

Robert Scott (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman sleeping behind a bus stop bench in central Las Vegas on Nov. 5.

Robert Scott, 30, is charged with two counts of sexual assault, battery by strangulation to commit sexual assault and open and gross lewdness in the 6:30 a.m. attack on a woman on the 3300 block of South Maryland Parkway, near East Desert Inn Road. The woman said she was sleeping when a man approached.

“She was woken up by a male she knows as ‘Bobby,’” police said in an arrest report for Scott.

“Bobby began squeezing her throat and covering her face in an attempt to get her to comply with his demands,” police said. “When two of (the accuser’s) friends walked up, Bobby stopped what he was doing and walked away.”

The woman said the assault lasted roughly five minutes, during which she “whispered to her friend that Robert was raping her.”

The woman was taken to University Medical Center and met with detectives. Patrol officers then located Scott near the bus stop and arrested him.

Scott agreed to talk to police, saying “some people made some false allegations against him because they want some dope.” He acknowledged having sexual contact with the woman but denied committing a crime, police said.

The bus stop in question is a bench without a shelter in front of a desert landscaped area.

