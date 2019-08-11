Man charged in sexual assault of woman at Las Vegas hotel

Amanjot Singh was arrested July 28 after security officers at the Trump International hotel, 2000 Fashion Show Drive, called police to report an unconscious woman in a room with four men.

Trump International hotel is seen in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. (Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Prosecutors have charged a 26-year-old man with sexual assault after a California woman was found partially undressed in a Strip hotel room with four men, according to an arrest report.

Amanjot Singh was arrested July 28 after security officers at the Trump International hotel, 2000 Fashion Show Drive, called police to report an unconscious woman in a room with four men. When officers arrived they found the woman, wearing only a bikini bottom, in the room with the men, according to Singh’s arrest report.

The woman was taken to University Medical Center, where she told detectives she had been visiting Las Vegas and met Singh at Drai’s Beachclub at The Cromwell, 3595 Las Vegas Blvd. South, the report said. She told police that she had one drink with Singh and “passed out,” only to wake up at the hospital, where she “did not know what happened.”

A Trump International security officer said that earlier that day he was called by valet employees to help with an intoxicated guest, so he brought a wheelchair to a man and a woman, the report said. The woman was “slumped over in the wheelchair,” and only responded with a faint “uh-uh” when he asked if she wanted medical attention.

He helped the woman and man into a room with other people inside, but called his supervisor because he “felt uncomfortable with the situation,” the report said.

The four men found inside the room with the woman were detained by police. DNA samples were only taken from three of the men because surveillance footage showed that one of them was “not in the room during the incident,” the report said.

Court records do not list any co-defendants in Singh’s case.

Singh told police that he met the woman at the pool and bought her a drink, and that it was “her idea” to go to his hotel room. He said that on the way to the hotel she “asked him if he had any condoms.”

He said the woman appeared to be “already drunk” when he met her and that “when he asked her if it was alright, she would nod her head,” the report said.

Singh was charged with felony sexual assault on July 31. His bail was originally set at $100,000, but, after his defense requested a lower bail, the amount was reduced to $10,000 on the day Singh was charged, according to online court records.

He was released July 31 after posting bond on the $10,000 bail. As a condition of his bail, Singh was placed on high-level electronic monitoring and he surrendered his passport, court records show.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Wednesday.

