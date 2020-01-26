Man charged with indecent exposure involving Las Vegas schoolgirl

Richard Garcia, 31, was arrested Jan.14 after he allegedly exposed himself to a girl walking to school near Boulder Highway and Twain Avenue, according to an arrest report.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police last week arrested a 31-year-old man after he allegedly exposed himself to a girl who was walking to school in the east valley, according to an arrest report.

Richard Garcia was arrested Jan. 14 and charged with committing indecent or obscene exposure with a victim under 18, court records show. He was arrested after Metropolitan Police Department officers were called about 6:10 a.m. to the 4600 block of Boulder Highway, near Twain Avenue, according to police records.

The man originally faced a charge of lewdness with a child under 14, according to Garcia’s arrest report.

Police were called after a girl who had been walking to school ran home and said a man exposed himself to her, the report said. The girl told police that at about 5:45 a.m. Jan. 14, a man approached her and asked what time it was.

After the girl told him the time she attempted to walk away, but the man exposed himself, the report said.

Police found security footage that showed Garcia interacting with the girl, the report said. Garcia was arrested after a security officer detained him.

The name of the school was redacted from the report, but multiple elementary schools and a high school are within about 2 miles of the address where police responded.

Garcia was released on his own recognizance on Jan. 15, court records show. As a condition of his release he must stay away from schools and have no contact with minors.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Feb. 26.

