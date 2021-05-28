Man charged with paying child for sex while out on bail in similiar case

A man is accused of paying an underage girl for sex while awaiting trial in a case where he’s accused of sex trafficking another girl.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Anthony Posey, 39, was arrested and charged May 18 with four counts of luring a child with a computer for a sex act, four counts of statutory sex seduction by a person over 21 and four counts of being a customer engaging in soliciting child for prostitution, according to court records.

A 15-year-old girl’s father reported to Las Vegas police on March 17 that his daughter had been paid to have sex with Posey multiple times, according to Posey’s arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department released Thursday.

Investigators reviewed texts and CashApp transactions between the two that indicated that between February and March, Posey would get the girl a Lyft to his apartment and pay her using the app after she left, according to the report.

While reviewing Posey’s record, officers found Posey was arrested Dec. 30 on charges of kidnapping a minor, sex trafficking of a child, facilitating sex trafficking and child abuse after he contacted an underage girl through Instagram. He was released on $50,000 bail in that case on Jan. 21, according to court records.

Posey is being held without bail and expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing June 2 in the second case, according to court records.

The charges from his initial case from December were reduced to child abuse and soliciting a child for prostitution. He is expected to stand trial Aug. 16.

