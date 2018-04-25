Man charged with sexual assault at Las Vegas gay bar

A man is facing a sexual assault charge after he allegedly groped another man at a Las Vegas gay bar.

Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A man is facing a sexual assault charge after he allegedly groped another man at a Las Vegas gay bar.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded on Thursday to reports of a sexual assault at Charlie’s, a country-themed gay bar at 5012 S. Arville St.

When officers arrived, a bouncer and the alleged victim pointed out 32-year-old Justin Bogaerts inside the bar, according to his arrest report.

The man told police was out with friends when he decided to get one more drink before heading home. He said Bogaerts and another man, identified as Bogaerts’ boyfriend, approached him and the trio started flirting.

At one point, the report said, Bogaerts and his boyfriend allegedly forced their hands down the man’s underwear and groped him. The man told police he pushed their hands away but was groped again.

Bogaerts was booked later that day and charged with felony sexual assault. Court records show he was released the next day and is awaiting a status check in court on May 24.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

5012 S. Arville St., las vegas, nv