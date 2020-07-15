Man charged with sexually assaulting Las Vegas child

A man has been charged with sexually assaulting a Las Vegas child in offenses dating back to 2016, Las Vegas police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Avelino Bautista, 53, was arrested on a warrant issued Feb. 7 in Las Vegas Justice Court. The warrant charges Bautista with two counts of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 14.

An arrest report for Bautista said a youth disclosed to a counselor that she had been raped repeatedly by Bautista from 2016 to 2018. This, in turn, prompted a lengthy Las Vegas police investigation culminating with the issuance of the warrant.

Bautista is a native of Mexico. He was believed to have been in Mexico as of 2019 but was apprehended in downtown Las Vegas in early July. An arrest report also indicates that he was arrested in Arizona in 2003 “and charged with re-entry after deport.”

A July 22 preliminary hearing is scheduled in Justice Court.

