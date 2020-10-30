Man faces charges in sex assault on child, report says

A 26-year-old man has been charged with sexually assaulting a child in Las Vegas, police said.

Bunthy Leam (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Bunthy Leam was booked at the Clark County Detention Center Oct. 20 on a charge of sex assault against a child and lewd act committed by person over 18 with child.

A Las Vegas police arrest report states Leam was arrested after a man approached a youth, grabbing her and touching her inappropriately. The police report alleges Leam then later forced the youth to perform a sex act.

Police said they interviewed Leam about the accusation and he denied it. Police said Leam, during an interrogation, later said “I know I didn’t do anything, but I guess then I will say I did because I was drunk.”

Leam’s hometown was blacked out in a police arrest report, but the report states he was driving a rental car from California at the time of the crime. Las Vegas Justice Court records show he faces seven felonies, encompassing the sexual assault and lewdness counts.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 30.

