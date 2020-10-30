51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Sex Crimes

Man faces charges in sex assault on child, report says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 30, 2020 - 5:26 am
 
Updated October 30, 2020 - 5:34 am

A 26-year-old man has been charged with sexually assaulting a child in Las Vegas, police said.

Bunthy Leam was booked at the Clark County Detention Center Oct. 20 on a charge of sex assault against a child and lewd act committed by person over 18 with child.

A Las Vegas police arrest report states Leam was arrested after a man approached a youth, grabbing her and touching her inappropriately. The police report alleges Leam then later forced the youth to perform a sex act.

Police said they interviewed Leam about the accusation and he denied it. Police said Leam, during an interrogation, later said “I know I didn’t do anything, but I guess then I will say I did because I was drunk.”

Leam’s hometown was blacked out in a police arrest report, but the report states he was driving a rental car from California at the time of the crime. Las Vegas Justice Court records show he faces seven felonies, encompassing the sexual assault and lewdness counts.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 30.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
2 dead after small plane crashes in south Las Vegas
2 dead after small plane crashes in south Las Vegas
2
A look at who Raiders could acquire at trade deadline
A look at who Raiders could acquire at trade deadline
3
Ex-NFL player charged in 5-year-old’s death wants lower bail
Ex-NFL player charged in 5-year-old’s death wants lower bail
4
Hundreds gather at crash site in vigil for bicyclist killed in east Las Vegas
Hundreds gather at crash site in vigil for bicyclist killed in east Las Vegas
5
Cromwell on Las Vegas Strip reopens as adults-only resort
Cromwell on Las Vegas Strip reopens as adults-only resort
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST