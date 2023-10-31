65°F
Sex Crimes

Man receives 111-month prison sentence for owning, distributing child porn

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 30, 2023 - 5:45 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

A Las Vegas man was sentenced Monday to more than 9 years in prison for collecting and sharing thousands of child sexual abuse materials depicting children as young as infants to other people — including people who did not want to view the images.

Colby Matthew Olen, 36, pleaded guilty in July to distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography. In addition to imprisonment, under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, Olen must register as a sex offender and keep the registration current, according to a District Court news release. He will also face a 20-year term of supervised release after serving his 111-month prison sentence.

Olen committed an additional felony offense while on release, the government noted.

According to court documents, the Metropolitan Police Department received CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about Olen’s involvement with child sexual abuse materials. In September 2020, a search warrant was executed at Olen’s residence. A forensic examination of electronic devices belonging to Olen found images and videos of child sexual abuse materials.

On Nov. 25, 2020, a criminal complaint charged Olen with distribution of child pornography.

Olen was released on a personal recognizance bond with conditions and was advised of potential enhanced penalties for committing another felony offense while on release. In June 2021, a second search warrant was executed at Olen’s residence after a report to Metro. A forensic examination of Olen’s electronic devices revealed child sexual abuse materials to include videos of children as young as infants. Olen was arrested and a federal grand jury returned a superseding indictment charging Olen with an additional felony offense committed while on release.

Olen admitted he distributed child sexual abuse materials depicting children as young as infants being sexually abused to others through an online cloud storage and file hosting service. In total, he distributed 2,716 videos and 5,203 images of child sexual abuse materials.

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or https://report.cybertip.org.

