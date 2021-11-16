Man receives 27-year prison term in child porn case

A Las Vegas man has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for attempting to sexually exploit a child and receiving child pornography.

(Getty Images)

A Las Vegas man was sentenced Monday to 27 years in prison for attempting to sexually exploit a child and receiving child pornography, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Richard Fred Dittmer III, 25, pleaded guilty in January to one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a child.

“Every time child pornography is viewed on the internet it re-victimizes a child,” Aaron Rouse, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Las Vegas office, said in a statement. “Together with our partners, we are dedicated to investigating and bringing federal charges against those who commit these heinous crimes.”

According to the U.S. attorney’s office, Dittmer admitted to receiving videos and images of child pornography, and then uploading them to YouTube. Investigators found over 365 images and 18 videos on electronic devices, prosecutors said.

While he was awaiting trial on those charges, Dittmer coerced a 13-year-old girl into creating “sexually explicit images” on Snapchat, according to the U.S. attorney’s office. He threatened to send those images to other students unless the girl sent him more, prosecutors said.

