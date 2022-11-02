Man tied to ‘Boogaloo’ movement pleads guilty to child sexual exploitation

Stephen Thomas Parshall was one of three men arrested by FBI agents in May 2020 in an alleged right-wing conspiracy to cause violence at Black Lives Matter protests in Las Vegas.

Stephen Parshall, center, one of three alleged boogaloo movement extremists charged with planning violence at the BLM protests, appears in court with his attorney Robert Draskovich, left, at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Stephen Parshall, center, one of three alleged boogaloo movement extremists charged with planning violence at the BLM protests, appears in court with his attorney Robert Draskovich, left, at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Las Vegas man who was a member of the extremist “Boogaloo” movement has pleaded guilty to multiple child exploitation crimes a day before his trial was to start, federal authorities announced.

Stephen Thomas Parshall, 38, who is also known as “Kiwi,” pleaded guilty on Monday to two counts of sexual exploitation of children, one count of coercion and enticement, and one count of receipt and distribution of child pornography, the Nevada U.S. Attorney’s office said in a statement.

“The ‘Boogaloo’ movement is a decentralized ideological network that believes in a coming second U.S. civil war and espouses anti-government and anti-law enforcement rhetoric,” the statement from federal prosecutors said.

Parshall was one of three men arrested by FBI agents in May 2020 in an alleged right-wing conspiracy to cause violence at Black Lives Matter protests in Las Vegas.

When special agents arrested Parshall, they found “10 images of child sexual abuse material, and numerous images of child erotica” on his phone, prosecutors said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com or 561-324-6421. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.