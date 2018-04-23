Massage therapist accused of sexual assault at Las Vegas resort

A massage therapist who worked at the Red Rock Resort spa was arrested last week after a woman accused him of sexual assault during a session, Las Vegas police records show.

Red Rock Resort (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rafael Garcia, 35, was booked April 16 into Clark County Detention Center and was charged with two counts of sexual assault, records show. His bail is set at $50,000.

Garcia told police that the woman was flirting with him and brushing her legs against his hip, and that he “should have never taken the bait,” according to his arrest report. Garcia told police that the woman never told him he could touch her, according to the report.

Station Casinos spokeswoman Lori Nelson said Trilogy Spa Holdings staffs and operates Red Rock Resort’s spa.

“The safety and security of our guests, including our spa guests, is fundamental to everything we do,” Nelson said in a statement Sunday. “The spa operator, Trilogy, and its management personnel affirmed to Station Casinos that they terminated their employee promptly upon being notified of this incident and accusation. Station Casinos and Trilogy will continue to fully support local law enforcement in the investigation.”

A message left with Phoenix-based Trilogy was not immediately returned Sunday night.

Records from the Nevada State Board of Massage Therapy show Garcia was issued his license in December 2011.

