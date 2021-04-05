Metro rape investigation into real estate agent sparks LA probe

In addition to Las Vegas, authorities have said assaults were reported in numerous locations around the country, including Hawaii, Denver and the Los Angeles area.

Michael Lee Bjorkman (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Detectives in Los Angeles have launched their own investigation into a prominent figure in the real estate industry after Las Vegas police unearthed a series of rape allegations spanning more than a decade.

Las Vegas police have said they believe the crimes occurred “in numerous locations around the United States,” including in Las Vegas, the Hawaiian island of Maui, Denver and in and around Los Angeles.

In the California case, Lt. John Adams of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Monday that they are investigating a sexual assault that reportedly occurred sometime between 2006 and 2007 in Marina Del Ray.

“The incident was brought to our attention by investigators from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department,” he told the Review-Journal, though he did not release further details, citing an active and ongoing investigation.

The real estate agent, 48-year-old Michael Lee Bjorkman, is based in the Los Angeles area but often traveled for work to attend real estate conventions and training conferences around the United States, according to his Las Vegas police arrest report.

He is currently charged in Las Vegas with two counts of sexual assault. His attorney, David Chesnoff, has said both counts stem from one alleged victim. Records indicate that the Metropolitan Police Department spoke to at least a dozen people who said they believed they had either been drugged or sexually assaulted, or both, by the real estate agent in the past.

On Monday, Denver police said they were unable to locate any sexual assault reports against Bjorkman in their records, while Maui police did not immediately respond to a Review-Journal inquiry.

Bjorkman first came under investigation in September, after a woman reported to Metro that she had been drugged and raped by the real estate agent during an August convention in Las Vegas, according to his arrest report, which is 27 pages in length.

The woman told police that she had gone to a dinner with other convention attendees, and while eating “began feeling extremely intoxicated after having only one drink,” the warrant states. It is the last thing she can remember from the evening, she said, before waking up the next morning in her hotel room — “alone and nude,” according to the report.

It goes on to describe several more instances, reported to the Metro sex crime detective by others in the real estate business, of people waking up in their hotel rooms, naked or partially clothed, with no memory of the previous night. The alleged crimes began as early as 2000, the report states.

As of Monday, according to Metro spokesman Misael Parra, “there has only been one victim with crimes that are within the statute of limitations.” Parra did not elaborate further.

The statute in Nevada is 20 years, but, by law, if a victim of sexual assault files a police report within the statute of limitations, or if DNA collected from a sexual assault victim leads to the identification of a suspect, there is no deadline by which a prosecutor must move forward with a case.

According to the arrest report, the sexual assault allegations primarily were made by women, although at least two men said they believe they were drugged due to severe lapses in their memory during past real estate events.

The report states that the suspect may have had help from “a close friend,” who apparently supplied Bjorkman with “date rape” drugs and sometimes recorded the sexual assaults. The man has not been identified by authorities.

Parra said an investigation into the close friend was ongoing Monday.

Bjorkman remains free on $100,000 bail pending a May 6 preliminary hearing in the Las Vegas case.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.