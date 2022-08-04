93°F
Music promoter faces Las Vegas sexual assault charge

By David Wilson Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 4, 2022 - 4:49 pm
 
David Weintraub (Courtesy of LVMPD)
David Weintraub (Courtesy of LVMPD)

A music promoter faces charges of lewdness and sexual assault after police said he he forcibly kissed and sexually assaulted a woman while in Las Vegas last year, police said.

David Weintraub, 43, posted $100,000 bail last week and is out of custody after a warrant was issued alleging he assaulted a woman in September.

The woman came to Las Vegas and met Weintraub through a mutual friend. While at dinner, Weintraub asked to talk to the woman in private. They walked to the bathroom where Weintraub grabbed the woman’s wrists, kissed her and forced her hand to inappropriately touch him, according to a Metropolitan Police Department warrant.

Later that evening, the woman said Weintraub sexually assaulted her while she stood on an escalator a step in front of Weintraub. Video surveillance reviewed by police captured Weintraub putting his hand under the woman’s dress, according to the warrant.

The woman was in Las Vegas for a performance by the rapper Todd Shaw, who goes by the moniker “Too Short,” according to the warrant.

Shaw is represented by Weintraub, according to Weintraub’s website DWE Talent.

DWE represents television personalities and music artists such as Too Short, Soulja Boy, Birdman and Ray J, according to its website.

His attorney could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

Weintraub is due in court on Sept. 28.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

