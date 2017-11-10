Nevada youth corrections employee arrested, accused of sexual assault

North Las Vegas police arrested a 34-year-old youth corrections employee and accused him of sexual assault.

Kyle Ziemann (North Las Vegas Police Department)

North Las Vegas police arrested a 34-year-old youth corrections employee and accused him of sexual assault.

In a statement Thursday, police said they learned of a possible sexual assault about 10 a.m. Tuesday. North Las Vegas police spokesman Aaron Patty said detectives arrested Kyle Ziemann, 34, on four counts each of sexual assault of a child younger than 14 and lewdness with a child younger than 14, along with two counts of open or gross lewdness.

Detectives said the case involved a girl he knew.

Patty said officers arrested Ziemann while he was working at Summit View Youth Center, a maximum-security juvenile corrections facility at 5730 Range Road near Interstate 15.

Child and family services are helping with the investigation.

Patty said people with information on this case or other possible victims may call detectives at 702-633-9111 or 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

5730 Range Road, Las Vegas, NV