Nevadan sentenced to prison for distributing child pornography

Gavel (Thinkstock)

A Nevada man was sentenced Wednesday to more than 12 years in prison for distribution of child pornography, the Justice Department said.

U.S. District Judge Howard McKibben sentenced Daniel O’Brien, 27, to 151 months in prison and a lifetime of supervision after his release, the justice department said. O’Brien pleaded guilty to one count of distributing child pornography on Sept. 14.

A plea agreement cited by the Justice Department said O’Brien, a Wellington resident, admitted he used his cellphone to send images and videos of children engaging in sexual acts. Law enforcement found 172 images and 30 videos on his cellphone and computer during a Nov. 17, 2016, warranted search of his residence, the justice department said.

