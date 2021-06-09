North Las Vegas man charged with sex trafficking of child

A North Las Vegas man has been charged with bringing a girl to the Las Vegas Strip to work as a prostitute, Las Vegas police said.

Marcus Marshal (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas police arrest report for Marcus Marshal, 29, states he met an underage female online in 2020 while the girl was housed in an out-of-state facility. The type of the facility, and the age of the youth, were blacked out in the arrest report.

In October 2020 Marshal, police said, met up with the child in person and took her to Las Vegas where he convinced her to work as a prostitute. From November 2020 to January 2021 the girl worked as a prostitute on 10 occasions, making $1,000. She gave all the money to Marshal, police said.

“Marshal concealed and kept her from her legal guardian for the purpose of engaging in prostitution,” police wrote in the report.

The girl told police Marshal eventually “became violent” and beat her. Police said she escaped and was put into protective custody in Las Vegas. She identified Marshal in a police photo lineup as the man who brought her to Las Vegas, police said.

Marshal was arrested on June 2 in the 2800 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South. He declined to speak with investigators and requested an attorney. Marshal is charged with first-degree kidnapping of a minor, sex trafficking of a child, living from earnings of a prostitute, child abuse or neglect and domestic battery. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled in Las Vegas Justice Court for June 22. Marshal has entered a not guilty plea, according to court records.

In the arrest report, police spelled his last name as Marshall, but in court records the name is spelled Marshal.

