49°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Sex Crimes

North Las Vegas physical therapist accused of lewdness with female patients

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 2, 2023 - 7:46 pm
 
Brady Powell (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Brady Powell (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Brady Powell (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Brady Powell (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

North Las Vegas police have arrested a physical therapist accused of inappropriately touching two female clients.

Brady Powell, a physical therapist at Premier Physical Therapy and Sports Performance, faces two gross misdemeanor counts of open or gross lewdness, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department arrest report. In August and September, two women told police Powell had rubbed his crotch against them during their physical therapy appointments, the report said.

Police arrested Powell on Wednesday at the physical therapy clinic, at 2225 Civic Center Drive, the report said. He was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center, according to the report, although he was not listed in jail records as of Thursday afternoon.

Attempts to contact Powell on Friday were not successful. His attorney, Dominic Gentile, declined to comment on the case.

A LinkedIn account for Powell identifies him as a managing partner of the physical therapy clinic.

The first woman reported Powell to the police after an appointment at the clinic on Aug. 10. She said that during the appointment, Powell was massaging her shoulder when he started to rub his legs and crotch against her elbow.

During the massage, he moved the woman’s hand so that it was touching his leg, she told police. He then placed kinesiology tape on her lower back and began massaged her upper buttocks area, “which was something he had never done,” the report said.

The woman told police Powell did not expose himself to her. A detective investigating the report contacted the Nevada Physical Therapy Board, which had no record of complaints filed against Powell, the arrest report said.

On Sept. 21, a different woman reported Powell to police, accusing him of inappropriate behavior during a massage. The woman said that she had been lying on her side when Powell pulled her head and neck toward his crotch multiple times and that she could feel his genitals through his pants, the report said.

She told police that Powell “would often ‘bump’ into her” during past appointments so that she could feel his genitals through his clothing.

The woman also said he briefly unzipped his pants during the massage in September, according to the report.

During a follow up interview with police, the woman “changed her statement from when he unzipped his pants,” an officer noted in the report. “She had stated there was no skin to skin contact and during this interview, she said there was skin to skin contact.”

Powell declined to speak with detectives who were investigating the allegations, the arrest report said.

The officer who authored the report wrote that neither of the women who reported Powell knew each other. The officer also noted that “it was clear to both women, he was getting sexual gratification from the touching,” the report said.

Powell is scheduled to appear in North Las Vegas Justice Court on Friday morning.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Fill Lake Mead with Mississippi River water? Don’t rule it out
Fill Lake Mead with Mississippi River water? Don’t rule it out
2
Police say woman stole $100k in cash, chips, jewelry from Strip hotel room
Police say woman stole $100k in cash, chips, jewelry from Strip hotel room
3
Alleged $500M Ponzi scheme preyed on Mormons. It ended with FBI gunfire.
Alleged $500M Ponzi scheme preyed on Mormons. It ended with FBI gunfire.
4
CARTOON: While China prepares for war, here’s what the U.S. military is focused on
CARTOON: While China prepares for war, here’s what the U.S. military is focused on
5
Formula One, county agree to make race a long-term Las Vegas event
Formula One, county agree to make race a long-term Las Vegas event
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Benjamin Obadiah Foster (Grants Pass Police Department)
Police: Oregon torture suspect with ties to Nevada using dating apps
By Andrew Selsky and Rio Yamat The Associated Press

Authorities say a man accused of torturing a woman he held captive in Oregon and who was convicted in Nevada in a similar case is using dating apps to find people who can help him avoid the police.

More stories for you
Man accused of beating woman and forcing her to solicit sex for money
Man accused of beating woman and forcing her to solicit sex for money
Man accused of beating woman and forcing her to solicit sex for money
Man accused of beating woman and forcing her to solicit sex for money
Mom pleads guilty to murder in death of 5-year-old found in hot home
Mom pleads guilty to murder in death of 5-year-old found in hot home
Accused cult leader, movie actor held without bail on sex trafficking charges
Accused cult leader, movie actor held without bail on sex trafficking charges
Accused cult leader, movie actor held without bail on sex trafficking charges
Accused cult leader, movie actor held without bail on sex trafficking charges
Groom accused of rape on his wedding day won’t serve prison time
Groom accused of rape on his wedding day won’t serve prison time