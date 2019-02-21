North Las Vegas police seek man accused of assaulting girl

North Las Vegas police are searching for a man suspected of assaulting a teenage girl at a church last month. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Police were called after a report of an assault on Jan. 19 to a church on the 1900 block of Gilder Street, near East Lake Mead Boulevard and North 5th Street, the North Las Vegas Police Department said in a release Wednesday night. Detectives believe a man pretending to be a church employee touched a teenage girl inappropriately.

The man was “shaking hands and speaking with many people” while pretending to be a church employee. He brought the girl “out of line to ‘counsel’ her,” the report said.

The man then brought the girl into a bathroom and “touched the victim inappropriately.” Once she told the man her age, he left the bathroom, police said.

He was last seen walking southbound on Gilder. He was described as about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and about 225 pounds. He had short black hair with a full beard and mustache, police said.

The man was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red checkered button-up shirt with blue on the shoulders, police said.

Anyone with information may contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

1900 Gilder Street, North Las Vegas, NV