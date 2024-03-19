North Las Vegas school janitor arrested on sex charges

A Clark County School District janitor has been arrested on allegations he engaged in sexual activities with a student.

Canyon Springs High School (Google maps)

Devyn Hudson, 27, a janitor at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas, was arrested Monday by North Las Vegas police, thev department said in a press release.

Hudson has been employed by the district since December 2015. Hudson was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center where he faces charges for sexual assault of a minor under the age of 16, attempt sexual assault of a minor under the age of 16, and lewdness with a minor under the age of 16.

The location of where the incident occurred is believed to have been at the school, police said.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Hudson or has information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385 -5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

