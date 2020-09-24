Oklahoma man on probation faces Las Vegas pandering charge

A man on federal probation for transporting a woman for the purposes of prostitution has been arrested in a Las Vegas police vice investigation.

Gerald Johnson (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Gerald Johnson, 30, was arrested by Las Vegas police along Tropicana Avenue on Sept. 19. Police said in an arrest report for Johnson that they were working undercover when a detective was solicited by a woman on the street for sex in exchange for $80. As detectives were talking to the woman, a man in a black Dodge Charger with Oklahoma license plates kept driving by.

Police stopped the vehicle and said they found Johnson behind the wheel.

“Johnson returned as currently being on federal probation for sex offender transport for purpose of prostitution,” officers wrote in the arrest report.

Police found in his pocket a citation previously given to a woman for soliciting prostitution. They also found on his phone an app “commonly used by sex traffickers to track sex trafficking victims.” Police found $5,350 in cash in a backpack in the trunk of a vehicle as well.

Johnson was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of facilitating sex trafficking. However, prosecutors later decided to prosecute Johnson on a single charge of pandering. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 6 in Las Vegas Justice Court.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.