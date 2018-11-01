Operation targeted sex-offender registration in Las Vegas Valley

Law enforcement agencies conducted a Halloween-time operation to ensure sex offenders in Clark County complied with their registration requirements.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The joint effort from the U.S. Marshals Service and Nevada Department of Parole and Probation, as well as the Metropolitan and Henderson police departments, was conducted over three days, a Marshals release said Thursday.

Operation Trick-or-Treat resulted in 176 compliance checks and one out-of-state fugitive arrest for a parole violation, the release said. This is the 12th straight year the Marshals led the effort.

“Operation Trick-or-Treat (is) a concerted effort to specifically make the streets as safe as possible for Halloween,” the release said.

This year, the Marshals and its task force have arrested more than 50 people for sex-related crimes or registration compliance violations and done more than 1,800 sex offender registration compliance checks, the release said.

