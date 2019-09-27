Owner of Las Vegas jiujitsu studio arrested on child sex charges

The owner of Battle Born Jiu Jitsu studio in the northwest valley was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of child sex crimes, according to police and court records.

Justin Calhoun (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The owner of a jiujitsu studio in the northwest Las Vegas Valley was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of child sex crimes, according to Metropolitan Police Department records.

Justin William Calhoun faces felony charges of sexual assault against a child under 14, lewdness with a child under 14 and luring a child or mentally ill person with a computer for a sex act, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records. According to Calhoun’s LinkedIn page, he has owned Battle Born Jiu Jitsu, which teaches the Brazilian form of the Japanese martial art, at 4343 N. Rancho Drive since April 2017.

Multiple pictures on the studio’s Facebook page shows a man who appears to be Calhoun posing with children.

Further information about his arrest was not immediately available. Calhoun remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Friday afternoon with a $50,000 bail.

A status check in the case was scheduled for Monday morning, court records show.

