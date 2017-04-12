Pahrump man accused of luring child for sex

Anthony James Craighead (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

A Pahrump man was arrested Tuesday during a covert investigation in which detectives with the Nye County Sheriff’s Office posed as a 15-year-old girl on Facebook.

Anthony James Craighead, 29, faces one count of luring a child through the use of a computer system or network for sexual conduct.

The Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that detectives have been conducting ongoing investigations to find adults attempting to solicit sex from minors.

Craighead is accused of messaging the Facebook account on Saturday. During the conversations, Craighead described “very specific sexual activity that he wanted to engage in with” the teenager, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement, the Sheriff’s Office said Craighead set up a meeting time and a place where he could have sex with the girl in his truck.

About 8:10 p.m. Tuesday, a Sheriff’s Office employee posing as a decoy met Craighead in a prearranged location. According to the Sheriff’s Office, he was arrested without incident with a condom in his possession.

Craighead is being held at the Nye County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center on on $5,000 bail.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.