Palo Verde teacher faces charge of sex with student

A Palo Verde High School teacher has been arrested on suspicion of having sex with a student, authorities said Thursday.

Michael Loyd (Clark County School District Police Department)

Clark County School District police Lt. Bryan Zink said Michael Loyd, 34, was arrested on counts of school employee engaging in sex with a student, open and gross lewdness and possession of a dangerous drug without prescription. Loyd was housed at the Clark County Detention Center Thursday.

“The arrest stems from an investigation initiated at Palo Verde High School on May 25, 2022,” Zink said in a statement posted on the school police Facebook page. “Loyd had been a teacher with the district since January 2016. He will be assigned to home per negotiated agreement with the bargaining unit.”

Zink did not offer further specifics on the accusations against Loyd. The school is located at 333 S. Pavilion Center Drive in Las Vegas.

Police are asking anyone “who may have had questionable contact with Loyd” or more information on the case to call police at 702-799-5411.

