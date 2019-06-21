Police investigating sex assault in Las Vegas park

Few details have been released about the assault Thursday at W. Wayne Bunker Family Park, including the nature of the assault or a description of a suspect or suspects.

W. Wayne Bunker Family Park, 7351 W. Alexander Road (Google Street View)

A sexual assault at a northwest Las Vegas Valley park this week remained under investigation Friday, according to police.

The assault was reported just before 10:55 a.m. Thursday at W. Wayne Bunker Family Park, 7351 W. Alexander Road.

Few details have been released by the Metropolitan Police Department, including the nature of the assault, the victim’s condition or a description of a suspect or suspects.

“That could be a good sign for the victim,” spokeswoman Alejandra Zambrano said Friday, adding that the lack of a released suspect description at this point in the investigation also could mean detectives have a lead in the case.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.