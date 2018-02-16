Police looking for man who sexually assaulted Las Vegas woman

Las Vegas police are asking for help identifying a man wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a 71-year-old woman in her garage.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The crime occurred on Feb. 4 about 10:10 p.m. in a home near South Nellis Boulevard and East Hacienda Avenue.

The woman was approached by a man wearing a stocking over his face as she was bringing in her garbage cans, according to a press release. The man forced the woman into the garage and sexually assaulted her, police said.

Police said the man is Hispanic, approximately 6 feet tall, with a muscular build.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Metro’s sexual assault section at 702-828-3421 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Madelyn Reese at mreese@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0497. Follow @MadelynGReese on Twitter.

