84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Sex Crimes

Police: Man arrested in Henderson lured child to park

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 19, 2023 - 4:17 pm
 
Updated October 20, 2023 - 11:17 am

A Las Vegas man was arrested in Henderson on suspicion of using an online chat application to lure a child to a city park for sex, police said.

Siaju Brown, 20, was taken into custody Oct. 13 as he entered Trail Canyon Park at 1065 Trail Canyon Road where he expected to meet a female juvenile, according to a declaration of arrest by the Henderson Police Department.

An employee of the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force and Nevada Internet Crime Against Children Task Force discovered a chat in the applications “Skout” and “Text Now” allegedly involving Brown and the juvenile during an online undercover operation, police said.

The chat allegedly included messages from Brown to the girl about engaging in sex acts at the park, based on the declaration.

On Monday, a criminal complaint was filed against Brown in Henderson Justice Court charging him with luring or attempting to lure a person believed to be child, a felony, and his next appearance in court is set for Nov. 1, court records show.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.

MOST READ
1
Woman arrested after Sphere date ends with $57K missing
Woman arrested after Sphere date ends with $57K missing
2
New Summerlin neighborhood planned by Arizona homebuilder
New Summerlin neighborhood planned by Arizona homebuilder
3
CARTOON: Who finally won the Speaker of the House election
CARTOON: Who finally won the Speaker of the House election
4
Amazon buys 300 acres near Boulder City for $48 million
Amazon buys 300 acres near Boulder City for $48 million
5
A MrBeast-style video led this YouTuber to become a casino spokesperson
A MrBeast-style video led this YouTuber to become a casino spokesperson
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Las Vegas prosecutor arrested on charge of trying to lure child for sex
By / RJ

Tanner Castro, a deputy district attorney, faces charges of luring or attempting to lure a child or mentally ill person with use of computer technology to engage in sexual conduct and attempted statuary sexual seduction by a person over 21, according to the Henderson Justice Court website.

More stories
Las Vegas prosecutor arrested on charge of trying to lure child for sex
Las Vegas prosecutor arrested on charge of trying to lure child for sex
17 suspected child sex predators arrested, police say
17 suspected child sex predators arrested, police say
Teens accused of killing retired police chief appear in court
Teens accused of killing retired police chief appear in court
Henderson police arrest teen in connection with shooting threat against school
Henderson police arrest teen in connection with shooting threat against school
Charges dropped against teen accused of raping impaired girl while others filmed
Charges dropped against teen accused of raping impaired girl while others filmed
1 arrested after gun found at Henderson high school
1 arrested after gun found at Henderson high school