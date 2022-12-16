Police: Man had thousands of images of child pornography

A Las Vegas man is due in court next month on charges of possessing and distributing of thousands of child pornography images after the police received tips from Google and Facebook.

(Getty Images)

According to a police report obtained on Monday, Las Vegas police arrested Walter Nolen, 35, on two charges of possessing visual porn of a child under 16-years-old and two charges of distributing materials depicting porn involving minors.

Court records show, Walter was arrested on Nov. 18 and is currently out on bail.

Facebook gave the Metropolitan Police Department a tip on March 5, 2019. The tip provided Nolen’s personal information, such as email, phone number, and a copy of his Nevada DMV drivers license, according to the police report. Police said he had images that depicted children ranging from the ages of 2 to 7-years-old.

Google also provided three more tips of Nolen having child pornography after Dropbox files were later downloaded in to a Google Drive on Aug. 15, 2020. Nolen uploaded 13 files of “apparent child sexual abuse material” and stored them in the Google Drive. The age range the organization provided was from ages 2-11, according to the police report.

Police said the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received the two tips from Google on Aug. 25, 2020 and and one on Aug. 27, 2020. The center released these tips to the Metropolitan Police Department on Oct. 5, 2020.

When police searched his home, nearly 5,500 files of child pornography. According to the police report, the memory card had over 2,200 videos and over 3,000 images.

Walter’s attorney, Michael Mee, declined to comment.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@reviewjournal.com or call 702-383-0350. Follow @jimi_writes on Twitter. Metro intern Mark Credico contributed to this report.