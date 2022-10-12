Police: Man posted illicit images of girl to Twitter, messaging app

In September, Twitter alerted police to potential child pornography posted to the social media site.

Nicholas Aguilera (Metropolitan Police Department)

A 35-year-old man has been charged with dozens of counts related to producing child pornography after police said he posted inappropriate videos of a girl on Twitter.

Nicholas Aguilera was charged Oct. 3 with 16 counts of preparing, advertising or distributing child pornography, six counts of using or permitting a minor under 14 to produce pornography, two counts of sexual assault against a child under 14, one count of lewdness and one count of child abuse.

The messaging app Kik alerted police in June that Aguilera was attempting to send 12 pornographic images of a child over the app, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department released Monday.

In September, Twitter alerted police to potential child pornography posted to the social media site. Detectives discovered 16 videos on an account tied to Aguilera, according to the arrest report.

The videos showed a man attempting to kiss a sleeping girl, forcing her to perform sex acts on him while she slept and videos of him performing sex acts on himself standing over her while she slept.

Aguilera was interviewed on Sept. 27 and told police he felt ashamed of his actions.

“He does not know what he was thinking,” detectives wrote in the report. “He made bad decision after bad decision after bad decision and got a thrill from doing this.”

Aguilera wrote a letter to the victim in which he apologized multiple times, the report stated.

“You deserve far better and I have no excuses for my atrocious behavior,” the letter read. “I only hope I have not hurt you beyond repair and that you will somehow become stronger for this.”

An attorney for Aguilera could not immediately be reached Wednesday. He is being held on $250,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court again in November.

