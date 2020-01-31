Police officer arrested on lewdness charges involving 2 girls

A Metropolitan Police Department officer was arrested Friday on lewdness charges involving two girls.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

A Metropolitan Police Department officer was arrested Friday on lewdness charges involving at least two girls.

The officer, Christopher Peto, is assigned to the Laughlin Area Command and is believed to have encountered the girls at the Laughlin Junior/Senior High School, according to Metro.

Police said Peto is accused of engaging in sex acts over the last two years with at least two girls whose ages range between 13 and 17.

“It is believed that Officer Peto encountered these girls at the Laughlin Jr./Sr. High School and during calls for service,” Metro said in a statement.

Police said Peto was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of lewdness with a child who is 14 or 15, lewdness with a minor under 14, three counts of soliciting a child for prostitution, two counts of kidnapping a minor, and child abuse or neglect.

Peto has worked for Metro since 1999, the department said. He has been relieved of duty with pay pending formal charges.

Anyone with any information about the case may contact Metro’s internal affairs criminal investigative section at 702-587-2709. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Dalton LaFerney at dlaferney@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0288. Follow @daltonlaferney on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.