Police seek man who groped teenage girl in downtown Las Vegas

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man suspected of groping a teenage girl in downtown Las Vegas last month.

Police are seeking this man in connection to an attack on a 17-year-old girl that occurred Aug. 1, 2021, near Fremont and 15th streets in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

A 17-year-old girl was walking home from work near Fremont and 15th streets around 7 a.m. on Aug. 1 when a newer four-door Mercedes sedan pulled up and asked if she wanted a ride, police said.

The girl ignored him and crossed the street, but police said the suspect parked at a nearby motel parking lot and got out of his car, grabbed the girl’s arm and “inappropriately touched her.” The girl got away and called police.

Police posted photos of the man, whom they described as a Black male in his 30s, about 5-feet-10 with a medium build, short brown hair and a light beard, as well as the vehicle he was in. He was wearing a white tank top and blue jeans at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information can contact police as 702-828-4809 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

