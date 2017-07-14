Police want man tied to sexual assault at Las Vegas hotel

Police need help identifying and locating a person of interest in a sexual assault that occurred Wednesday morning at a hotel on the 100 block of East Harmon Avenue.

Sexual assault suspect, seen in surveillance video (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man forced a woman into her hotel room after escorting her there, then sexually assaulted her, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Detectives have not identified the man. Anyone with information about the incident may contact Metro at 702-828-3421.

