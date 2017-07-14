ad-fullscreen
Sex Crimes

Police want man tied to sexual assault at Las Vegas hotel

By Bianca Cseke Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 14, 2017 - 3:46 pm
 
Updated July 14, 2017 - 4:26 pm

Police need help identifying and locating a person of interest in a sexual assault that occurred Wednesday morning at a hotel on the 100 block of East Harmon Avenue.

A man forced a woman into her hotel room after escorting her there, then sexually assaulted her, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Detectives have not identified the man. Anyone with information about the incident may contact Metro at 702-828-3421.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.

