Serial sex offender charged with trafficking in Las Vegas

A registered sex offender is accused of trying to convince a group of women to work for him as prostitutes, citing the success of the other women he used, according to an arrest report.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jeremy Flemings, 27, is charged with sex trafficking of an adult after police said he tried to convince two women to be on webcams or prostitutes for him, the Metropolitan Police Department report said.

Police were called Aug. 5 to a Travelodge on Las Vegas Boulevard South where the women had just tricked Flemings into leaving their hotel room after he became aggressive while telling them about the other women who work for him.

“He told them he has lots of girls that work for him,” the report said. “He sends the females to men and they get paid. The more the females get paid, the more he gets paid.”

The women told police Flemings tried to convince them to have sex with him and that he would pimp them to “his high paying clients.” When the women declined, he brought them a bottle of Hennessey that was already opened. The women feared he had tainted the drink and when they asked him to go get something to mix with the liquor, they locked the door and called police.

A records check revealed Flemings had a warrant from Seattle for being an escaped sex offender and had prior charges of kidnapping of a minor and sex offender violations.

In May 2014, Flemings was convicted of kidnapping after Henderson police said he lured two boys, ages 12 and 13, into his car by asking them if they wanted to be on a TV show, according to District Court records.

Flemings told police at the time that the boys asked him about weed. Henderson police said in a 2014 report that he had a prior criminal history in Louisiana and Washington, including five felony convictions for attempted commercial sexual abuse of a minor and narcotic sales.

He is being held without bail pending a hearing Sept. 15.

