Sex offender accused of assaulting woman with mental disability

North Las Vegas police arrested David O’Quinn, 54, on Jan. 13. He is charged with sexual assault and residential burglary, according to court records.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A sex offender arrested last week is accused of sexually assaulting a woman who is mentally disabled and threatening her with explicit photos a year ago.

North Las Vegas police arrested David O’Quinn, 54, on Jan. 13. He is charged with sexual assault and residential burglary, according to court records.

In December, the woman reported two sexual assaults that happened in January or February of 2021. She told police she did not initially report them because she was scared.

According to an arrest report, O’Quinn and the woman met at work, and he later reached out to her on Facebook. Early last year, O’Quinn called the woman and asked if she was home alone. When she said she was, O’Quinn went over and told her to open the door, threatening her with violence, the report said.

The woman told police she let him inside and that O’Quinn sexually assaulted her. She told police the same scenario happened again at a later date.

The woman’s family told police that she has the mental capacity of a 12-year-old and cannot live on her own. The woman showed police Facebook messages of O’Quinn threatening to send explicit photos of her that he had taken to people she knew, according to the report.

O’Quinn, who was homeless, told police that he knew the woman had a mental disability but that their encounters were consensual.

Police learned that O’Quinn was a registered sex offender who had failed to register since July.

O’Quinn remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 15, according to court records.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.