Sex offender jailed on charges he sexually assaulted 8-year-old girl

A registered sex offender has been charged with sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl in North Las Vegas approximately three years ago.

North Las Vegas police arrested Larry Dean, 41, of Las Vegas on Nov. 18. The arrest unfolded after a woman who lives out state informed her local police department that her daughter, now 11, told her mother that she was assaulted by Dean when they lived in North Las Vegas.

Police wrote in an arrest report for Dean that investigators interviewed the child and recovered journal entries about the assaults. The child ultimately wrote in her diary, questioning “if Dean had never done that to her, would she be a different person,” police wrote in the arrest report.

Police wrote in the report that Dean is a registered sex offender who initially registered in Broward County, Florida before moving to Las Vegas, where he began registering as a sex offender in 2013. The Florida Division of Law Enforcement online offender registry indicates Dean was convicted of rape while in the military in May 2008.

North Las Vegas Justice Court records indicate he is charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child under 14 and one count of lewdness with a child. A criminal complaint was filed by Clark County prosecutors on Nov. 22.

Dean remained at the Clark County Detention Center as of Wednesday afternoon. An attorney representing him could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

