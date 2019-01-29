Suspect arrested after woman raped twice at Las Vegas party

Las Vegas police arrested a man Monday in connection with the sexual assault of a woman at a party in October.

Shamel Brown, 23, was charged in December with two counts of sexual assault in the case.

According to a police report, Brown entered a bedroom while the victim was passed out and raped her twice.

The victim was treated at University Medical Center. The medical report showed injuries consistent with sexual assault, according to the police report.

Brown is in custody at the Clark County Detention Center.

