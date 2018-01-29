Teacher at Las Vegas magnet school arrested on child sex charges

A math teacher at West Career and Technical Academy in Las Vegas has been arrested on child sex charges.

Renee Rine, 36, was booked Friday into the Clark County Detention Center, where she is being held without bail. She faces one count each of being a school employee in a position of authority engaging in sexual conduct with a pupil 16 or older, first-degree attempted kidnapping to engage in sex, lewdness with a child who is 14 or 15 years old, contact with a minor or mentally-ill person and child abuse or neglect.

The Clark County School District employee was hired in August 2015 as a math teacher at West Tech, a magnet high school at 11945 W. Charleston Blvd. By Monday morning, her name and photo had been removed from the school’s staff page online.

A school district police investigation into Rine was opened after officials at the high school reported several allegations that she had engaged in inappropriate contact with a student, the school district said in a statement Monday.

West Tech on Monday released the following statement: “The safety of our students is the number one priority at West Career and Technical Academy. As always, we want to keep you informed of important issues happening within our school community.

“We want to let you know that a teacher who has been assigned to our school was recently arrested by the Clark County School District Police Department regarding inappropriate behavior involving students. I wanted to let you know that the teacher has been removed from the campus and the school is continuing to work with law enforcement on their investigation.”

Rine is the ninth school district employee arrested during the current school year. Rine is due in court Tuesday morning for her 72-hour hearing.

