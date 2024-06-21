106°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

‘She has a name, and she has a family’: Relatives mourn woman killed in hit-and-run

This is an undated photo of Yvette Denise Jenkins who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Bou ...
This is an undated photo of Yvette Denise Jenkins who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Boulder City, Nevada, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Susie Vail)
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas R ...
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
(Getty Images)
Silver State Health CEO indicted for theft of some of $740K grant
(Thinkstock)
Former head of Henderson company guilty of insider trading
The Henderson Police Department is investigating a shooting that involved officers in the area ...
Henderson police identify man shot by officer Thursday morning
Duane “Keffe D” Davis, who is accused of orchestrating the 1996 slaying of hip-hop icon Tup ...
Tupac Shakur murder suspect finds someone to post his $750K bail
By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 21, 2024 - 5:53 am
 
Updated June 21, 2024 - 5:14 pm

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead late Thursday night.

While neither the coroner nor police have confirmed the victim’s identity, family member Susie Vail said it was her niece, Yvette Denise Jenkins, who died.

“She has a name, and she has a family,” Vail said.

In a news release, Metro said that evidence at the scene indicated that the pedestrian was crossing from the west to the east side of Boulder Highway outside a marked or implied crosswalk just before 10:55 p.m. An unknown vehicle was traveling north on Boulder Highway approaching Mayorga Street.

The pedestrian, identified by police as a 54-year-old woman, was struck by the vehicle, Metro said.

According to Metro, the driver of the vehicle failed to stop and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Arriving medical personnel pronounced the pedestrian dead, police said.

“She was a wonderful, amazing lady,” Vail said, adding that the family were notified of her death on Friday morning.

Originally from West Covina, California, Jenkins was a Las Vegas resident of around 40 years, according to Vail.

The family is still trying to understand exactly what happened. “It’s all kind of a blur right now,” Vail said.

The woman’s death marked the 78th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2024.

“She was a very kind, loving daughter, sister and niece,” Vail said of Jenkins.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3595. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or visit www.crimestoppersofNV.com, or use the mobile app “P3.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Las Vegas police ‘DUI Blitz’ results in nearly 2 dozen arrests
recommend 2
Driver was going 131 mph on I-15 before DUI arrest, NHP says
recommend 3
Las Vegas police seek to ID man seen in video attacking woman
recommend 4
North Las Vegas police shoot, kill man who raised gun toward officers
recommend 5
Person killed in shooting in east Las Vegas Valley, police say
recommend 6
Henderson officers shoot man who pulled gun during chase, police say