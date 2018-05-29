1 man shot, wounded during fight in northeast Las Vegas

A man was hospitalized early Tuesday morning after shots were fired during a fight at a northeast Las Vegas apartment complex.

One man was wounded when he was shot during a fight at Estates at Westernaire, 3975 N. Nellis Blvd., in northeast Las Vegas, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One man was wounded when he was shot during a fight at Estates at Westernaire, 3975 N. Nellis Blvd., in northeast Las Vegas, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was hospitalized early Tuesday morning after shots were fired during a fight at a northeast Las Vegas apartment complex.

The shooting was called in about 1:15 a.m. after security guards broke up a fight between four men at the Estates at Westernaire, 3975 N. Nellis Blvd., near Las Vegas Boulevard North, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

After security intervened the group split up and headed toward the front of the apartment complex, Gordon said, where another fight broke out and “escalated into a running gun battle.”

One of the men was shot twice and was hospitalized. He’s expected to survive. Gordon said the suspected shooters, both black men in their early 20s, are still on the loose.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

3975 N. Nellis Blvd., las vegas, nv