1 shot, 1 detained in Henderson shooting

Henderson Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man was expected to survive after being shot in Henderson Saturday afternoon, according to city police.

Henderson police responded about 1:40 p.m. to a business in the 10000 block of S. Eastern Ave., near St. Rose Parkway.

Police said a quarrel erupted into gunfire.

The man who was shot was taken to a hospital with injuries not deemed life-threatening, while officers detained another man.

It wasn’t clear if that person was being arrested, and police did not provide additional information.

On Saturday afternoon, police advised the public to avoid the area.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.