62°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Shootings

1 shot, 1 detained in Henderson shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 30, 2023 - 2:39 pm
 
Updated December 30, 2023 - 2:42 pm
Henderson Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Henderson Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man was expected to survive after being shot in Henderson Saturday afternoon, according to city police.

Henderson police responded about 1:40 p.m. to a business in the 10000 block of S. Eastern Ave., near St. Rose Parkway.

Police said a quarrel erupted into gunfire.

The man who was shot was taken to a hospital with injuries not deemed life-threatening, while officers detained another man.

It wasn’t clear if that person was being arrested, and police did not provide additional information.

On Saturday afternoon, police advised the public to avoid the area.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Where will Super Bowl teams stay the week of game?
Where will Super Bowl teams stay the week of game?
2
CARTOONS: Biden can’t figure out the problem with this
CARTOONS: Biden can’t figure out the problem with this
3
6 laws taking effect in January: Increased cannabis possession limits, voting in jails
6 laws taking effect in January: Increased cannabis possession limits, voting in jails
4
California leavin’: How the Golden State influences Nevada’s population
California leavin’: How the Golden State influences Nevada’s population
5
Founder of Peppermill on Las Vegas Strip dies at 85
Founder of Peppermill on Las Vegas Strip dies at 85
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Man dead, woman wounded in North Las Vegas shooting
Man dead, woman wounded in North Las Vegas shooting
NLV police ID suspect in fatal shooting
NLV police ID suspect in fatal shooting
Man killed in quarrel over stolen vehicle ID’d
Man killed in quarrel over stolen vehicle ID’d
Man stabbed to death in west Las Vegas Valley
Man stabbed to death in west Las Vegas Valley
Coroner IDs man killed in downtown fight
Coroner IDs man killed in downtown fight
Stolen car suspect fatally shot by Metro officers near UMC
Stolen car suspect fatally shot by Metro officers near UMC