1 shot after a dispute in southwest valley apartment complex

At least one man was shot Wednesday night after a dispute in a southwest valley apartment complex.

The argument broke out between two men about 8:35 p.m. at Villaggio Di Murano Apartments, 9475 W. Tompkins Ave, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Romane said.

One man was shot and taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. The other fled the scene limping, but it was unclear whether the two men exchanged gunfire. Police do not have anyone in custody.

