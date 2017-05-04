ad-fullscreen
Shootings

1 shot after a dispute in southwest valley apartment complex

By Blake Apgar Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2017 - 11:03 pm
 
Updated May 3, 2017 - 11:24 pm

At least one man was shot Wednesday night after a dispute in a southwest valley apartment complex.

The argument broke out between two men about 8:35 p.m. at Villaggio Di Murano Apartments, 9475 W. Tompkins Ave, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Romane said.

One man was shot and taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. The other fled the scene limping, but it was unclear whether the two men exchanged gunfire. Police do not have anyone in custody.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
