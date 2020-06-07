1 wounded in western Las Vegas shooting; suspect in custody

Police arrived around 6:10 a.m. on the 300 block of South Crestline Drive.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A suspect is in custody after a shooting Sunday morning in the western Las Vegas Valley.

Police arrived around 6:10 a.m. on the 300 block of South Crestline Drive, near South Torrey Pines and Alta drives, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Frank Humel. The victim complained of a gunshot wound to his head. He later refused medical attention.

Detectives were still gathering information at the scene.

