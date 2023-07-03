18-year-old arrested after brother accidentally shoots himself

Javier Campos, 18, was arrested by Las Vegas police on June 26 after his 15-year-old brother accidentally shot himself.

Javier Campos (Metropolitan Police Department)

A teenager was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being accidentally shot in late June, according to Las Vegas police.

Javier Campos, 18, was arrested by Las Vegas police on June 26 in connection with the accidental shooting of his 15-year-old brother.

According to Campos’ arrest report, he initially told police that the shooting happened while they were being robbed but later said it was an accidental shooting. The victim was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Campos, his brother and two of the brother’s friends were at the brothers’ apartment when the shooting occurred.

One of the friends was in the bedroom with the victim at the time of the shooting. According to police, that friend informed officers that Campos told him and the victim not to mess with the gun, and that a bullet was in the chamber. He said the victim was holding the gun with his finger on the trigger when he accidentally shot himself.

Police found a gun with its serial number removed inside a bag beneath a bush near the apartment. According to the arrest report, Campos denied owning the gun and said he told the friends to leave with it. He did admit to owning the bag that the gun was found in.

Campos faces charges of child abuse or neglect with a deadly weapon and possessing a gun with an altered or removed serial number. He is due in court on July 25, according to court records.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkCredicoII.