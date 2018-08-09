2 injured in shooting at central Las Vegas convenience store

A drug deal and a struggle over a gun left two men injured Wednesday night at a central valley 7-Eleven, police said.

Police investigate a shooting at a 7-Eleven at 3275 S. Eastern Ave., near Desert Inn Road, on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.(Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A drug deal and a struggle over a gun left two men injured Wednesday night at a central valley 7-Eleven, police said.

Police were called about 8:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting at a 7-Eleven at 3275 S. Eastern Ave., near Desert Inn Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

A man pulled out a gun during a drug deal with another man in the parking lot, Gordon said. Both men fought over the gun and three others joined in.

The struggle ended in an exchange of gunfire and two men were shot, Gordon said. Medical personnel responding to the scene took one of the men to the hospital. Later, the other man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Both men are expected to survive. It’s unclear if the injured men were part of the drug deal or the group that jumped in during the struggle.

Gordon said at least one person was in custody at about 1 a.m. Thursday.

