2 overnight east Las Vegas shootings appear related

Las Vegas police are investigating the shootings of two people early Thursday in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting scene at East Bonanza Road and Triest Court on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting scene at East Bonanza Road and Triest Court on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating the shootings of two people early Thursday in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Lt. Jeff Swanbeck said police were called to the intersection of East Bonanza Road and North Nellis Boulevard sometime after 2 a.m. There, they found an individual shot. Around the same time police were called to an apartment complex in the 4100 block of East Bonanza Road where they found another individual shot.

“Both were transported to University Medical Center,” Swanbeck said. “Unknown on extent of injuries.”

Swanbeck said the shootings appear to be related. Police are trying to sort out why it happened. No more details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.