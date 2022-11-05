2 police shootings under investigation in Las Vegas

The shootings occurred in the 8400 block of Shady Shores Circle and the 6200 block of Spring Mountain Road.

(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were investigating two police shootings in Las Vegas on Friday night.

A person is in custody in connection with the first shooting, which occurred in northwest Las Vegas.

The Metropolitan Police Department said around 8:30 p.m. that it was investigating a shooting in the 8400 block of Shady Shores Circle, near North Rampart Boulevard.

No officers were injured, according to police.

About an hour later, police said they were investigating a shooting in the 6200 block of Spring Mountain Road. Police did not say if anyone was in custody or if anyone was injured in the second shooting.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

