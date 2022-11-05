51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Shootings

2 police shootings under investigation in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2022 - 8:54 pm
 
Updated November 4, 2022 - 9:46 pm
(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were investigating two police shootings in Las Vegas on Friday night.

A person is in custody in connection with the first shooting, which occurred in northwest Las Vegas.

The Metropolitan Police Department said around 8:30 p.m. that it was investigating a shooting in the 8400 block of Shady Shores Circle, near North Rampart Boulevard.

No officers were injured, according to police.

About an hour later, police said they were investigating a shooting in the 6200 block of Spring Mountain Road. Police did not say if anyone was in custody or if anyone was injured in the second shooting.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
EDITORIAL: Biden remains tone deaf on the concerns of voters
EDITORIAL: Biden remains tone deaf on the concerns of voters
2
NFL asks Nevada Supreme Court to halt Jon Gruden’s lawsuit
NFL asks Nevada Supreme Court to halt Jon Gruden’s lawsuit
3
VICTOR JOECKS: Las Vegas’ housing market is ready to plummet
VICTOR JOECKS: Las Vegas’ housing market is ready to plummet
4
What happens to Aviators, Las Vegas Ballpark if A’s move to Las Vegas?
What happens to Aviators, Las Vegas Ballpark if A’s move to Las Vegas?
5
Busy Summerlin intersection to close this weekend
Busy Summerlin intersection to close this weekend
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 200 block of Kipling Street around 12:20 ...
Man fatally shot inside home near west Las Vegas
By Sabrina Schnur and David Wilson / RJ

Officers were called around 12:20 p.m. to the 200 block of Kipling Street, near South Jones Boulevard and West Washington Avenue after reports of a shooting inside a home.