Shootings

2 wounded in shooting in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 1, 2021 - 1:05 pm
 
Updated September 1, 2021 - 1:06 pm
Police at the apartment complex where a shooting took place in the 1900 block of North Jones Boulevard on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Police at the apartment complex where a shooting took place in the 1900 block of North Jones Boulevard on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Two people were shot and wounded in central Las Vegas on Wednesday, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The shooting took place at an apartment complex on the 1900 block of North Jones Boulevard, near Lake Mead Boulevard.

Arriving officers located two gunshot victims who have been transported to University Medical Center, one in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

